Best Linux Server Security Tutorials on Linux.com

The first rule of Linux server security is to keep your server lean and mean. Only install the packages and run the services that you really need, writes Swapnil Bhartiya in his Linux.com tutorial on making your server more secure.

“Even the most hardened servers can be hijacked by exploiting any unpatched or vulnerable component running on that server,” he writes.

These and other useful security tips for running your own Linux server, or accessing your server remotely, can be found in the collection of tutorials, below.

Here, we’ve combed through hundreds of tutorials published over the past few years and picked some of the best articles for anyone who wants to improve their Linux server security.

How To Make Your Linux Server More Secure

Some of the basic considerations for new users trying to run their own servers.

How to Set Up 2-Factor Authentication for Login and sudo

A tutorial on setting up Google Authenticator for your Linux desktop or server login.

Go Beyond Local with Secure Shell

Administering a remote server cannot be accomplished with tools that do not contain the ability to reach beyond the local machine. That’s where the likes of ssh and scp come in handy. With these tools, you can easily work with remote machines to make your admin life considerably easier.

5 SSH Hardening Tips

When you look at your SSH server logs, chances are they are full of attempted logins from entities of ill intent. Here are 5 general ways (along with several specific tactics) to make your OpenSSH sessions more secure.

How to Best Manage Encryption Keys on Linux

In the same way everyday users have a gazillion passwords, it's easy for us IT folks to end up with a gazillion key files. What to do?

Two of the Best Password Manager GUI Apps for Linux

If you either manage a number of systems (regardless of platform), or simply have a lot of passwords for computers, services, sites, and so forth, keeping track of those authentication credentials can be a serious strain to your memory. Here Jack Wallen guides you through two Linux password manager tools that allow you to save authentication credentials within an encrypted “vault.”

Stay one step ahead of malicious hackers with The Linux Foundation's Linux Security Fundamentals course. Download a sample chapter today!