Containers Fundamentals Course Refreshed

The popular LFS253 – Containers Fundamentals training course has relaunched today with updated content. The course features rewritten and expanded content, in line with recent advances to container technology. The course layout and labs have also been completely redesigned to enhance the user experience.

The updated course was written by Chris Pokorni, founder of NQB8 Cloud Tech Consulting and an independent instructor for The Linux Foundation. Chris holds both CKA and CKAD certificates and teaches Kubernetes courses for Administrators and Application Developers. He also co-authored the Introduction to Kubernetes MOOC (LFS158) on edX. As a consultant for small and global enterprises alike, Chris leads workshops and designed HA Middleware/ESB, Datacenter Monitoring and Hybrid Cloud Architecture solutions.

[Source: Linux Foundation Training]