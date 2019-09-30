Leave GNOME alone: This patent troll is asking for trouble

Rothschild Patent Imaging (RPI) suing the GNOME Foundation for violating its “wireless image distribution system and method patent” (US Patent No. 9,936,086) doesn’t make much sense. But when has that ever stopped a patent troll? The GNOME application in question, Shotwell, is a personal photo manager. Its functionality, which has Rothschild all hot and bothered, is that — like all other end-user photo programs — it can import and organize pictures. For relief, Rothschild demands that either this functionality be removed or the company be awarded a “running royalty from the time of judgment going forward.” (Source: ZDNet)