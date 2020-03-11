Linux and open-source conferences: List of what’s canceled or going virtual

Things can change quickly as the COVID-19 coronavirus infection numbers keep growing. It’s the same for security conferences and pretty much all other technology shows.

Here’s the current status of Linux and open-source conferences:

Linux Foundation Member Summit: March 10 to March 12, Lake Tahoe, Calif. – Canceled

Netdev 0x14: March 17 to March 20, Vancouver – Virtual.

Automotive Grade Linux: March 18 to March 19, Honolulu – Canceled

SUSECon: March 23 to March 27, Dublin, Ireland – Virtual

March Open Source RTP meetup: March 24, Durham, NC- Still running.

Linaro Connect: March 24-25, Budapest, Hungary – Virtual

KubeCon: March 30 to April 2, Amsterdam – Postponed until July/August

Open Data Science Conference: April 13 to April 18, Boston – Still running

Open Networking & Edge Summit: April 20 to April 21, LA – Postponed to the fall

Red Hat Summit: April 27 to April 29, San Francisco – Virtual

