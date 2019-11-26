PinePhone Linux phone can somewhat run regular Linux desktop apps

Granted, Linux-based phones have always straddled the “daring” side of the mobile market. Canonical’s Ubuntu Touch platform, now continued by the community-developed Ubports, did have support for running some regular Linux software on a phone, with an external screen attached. But thanks to some technical details and poorly-made decisions, the implementation was barely usable.

A new generation of Linux-based smartphones could finally fulfill that geek dream of convergence. The PinePhone, in particular, has recently been demonstrated to run Linux desktop programs like GIMP and the desktop version of Firefox for ARM.

[Source: SlashGear]