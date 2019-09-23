Red Hat Creates CentOS Stream

Red Hat announced a new project called CentOS stream that will serve as an upstream project for Red Hat Enterprise Linux to establish a better relationship between RHEL, Fedora and CentOS. According to Red Hat CTO, “The CentOS Stream project sits between the Fedora Project and RHEL in the RHEL Development process, providing a “rolling preview” of future RHEL kernels and features. This enables developers to stay one or two steps ahead of what’s coming in RHEL, which was not previously possible with traditional CentOS releases.”