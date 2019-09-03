Rust is the future of systems programming, C is the new Assembly (Packt)

Josh Triplett (Principal Engineer at Intel) talked with Greg Kroah-Hartman (Linux kernel maintainer for the -stable branch) about Rust. According to posts on LWN.net, they are willing to investigate a framework for the Linux kernel to load drivers that are written in Rust. For now, Rust must not be required to build Linux, but they are willing to accept a (for now) optional component to handle Rust. While this does not fundamentally change how the Linux kernel is designed, it should allow more developers to write drivers that are more stable. (LWN, PCPER)