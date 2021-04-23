Video: New Online Courses for RISC-V

By
Jason Perlow
-
123

RISC-V is a free and open instruction set architecture (ISA) enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. To help individuals get started with the RISC-V, the Linux Foundation and RISC-V International have announced two new free online training courses through edX.org, the online learning platform founded by Harvard and MIT. Stephano Cetola, Technical Program Manager at RISC-V International, sat down with Swapnil Bhartiya, CEO of TFiR and host of video interviews at Linux.com, to talk about the new courses and who can benefit from it.

