Best of Linux.com: Top 20 Articles from 2017
In reviewing the top-performing articles published on Linux.com in 2017, it’s easy to see that readers are interested in articles covering various Linux distributions, event recaps, and basic command-line how-tos.
To find the best articles, we looked at the following four categories: most-read overall, most popular on our social channels, most popular event-related articles, and most-read tutorials. The top 20 list includes several distro roundups from Jack Wallen and Swapnil Bhartiya, video interviews with Linus Torvalds, and some introductions to useful Linux commands. If you missed these articles the first time, be sure to check them out now.
Top 5 articles on Linux.com
-
Best Linux Distros for 2017 by Jack Wallen
-
Best Lightweight Linux distributions for 2017 by Swapnil Bhartiya
-
Best Linux Distros for 2016 by Swapnil Bhartiya
-
How to Find Your Linux Distro or Version Number and Why It Matters by Jack Wallen
-
4 Best Linux Distros for Older Hardware by Jack Wallen
Most popular articles on social
-
SysAdmins and Kernel Developers Advance Linux Skills with LiFT by Esther Shein
-
Best Linux Distributions for New Users by Jack Wallen
-
Librem 5 Leads New Wave of Open Source Mobile Linux Contenders by Eric Brown
-
Build a Real VPN with OpenVPN by Carla Schroder
-
Feren OS Could Be the Best-Looking Desktop on the Market by Jack Wallen
Top 5 event-related articles
-
Keynote Video: Linus Torvalds Explains How Linux Still Surprises and Motivates Him by LF Staff
-
Slaying Monoliths with Docker by Paul Brown
-
How to Turn Your Raspberry Pi Into a Voice-Enabled Amazon Alexa Device by Eric Brown
-
Shrinking the Linux Kernel and File System for IoT by Eric Brown
-
Video: Linus Torvalds On Fun, the Linux Kernel, and the Future by Amber Ankerholz
Top 5 tutorials on Linux.com
-
How to Kill a Process from the Command Line by Jack Wallen
-
How to Search for Files from the Linux Command Line by Jack Wallen
-
5 Coolest Linux Terminal Emulators by Carla Schroder
-
An Introduction to the ss Command by Jack Wallen
-
How to Install Debian, Ubuntu, or Kali Linux on Your Chromebook by Swapnil Bhartiya
-
