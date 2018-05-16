Free Webinar on Community-Driven Governance for Open Source Projects

Topics such as licensing and governance are complex but nonetheless critical considerations for open source projects. And, understanding and implementing the requirements in a strategic way are key to a project’s long-term health and success. In an upcoming webinar -- “Governance Models of Community-Driven Open Source Projects” -- The Linux Foundation’s Scott Nicholas will examine various approaches for structuring open source projects with these requirements in mind.

This free, hour-long webinar (at 10:00 am Pacific, May 30, 2018) will address some of the differences that exist in community-driven governance and will explore various case studies, including:

“Single-project” projects

Unfunded and funded projects

Technology-focused umbrella projects

Industry-focused umbrella projects

Scott Nicholas, who is Sr. Director of Strategic Programs of The Linux Foundation, will also discuss some common issues faced by new and growing open source projects, including project lifecycle and maturation considerations. He’ll also review differences in licensing models and outline approaches to the licensing of specifications.

Learn more about the speaker

As Sr. Director of Strategic Programs, Scott assists in the launch and support of open source projects and contributes to The Linux Foundation’s legal programs. Scott has assisted in setting up numerous projects across the technology stack including R Consortium, Node.js Foundation, Open Mainframe Project, Civil Infrastructure Platform, OpenHPC, the ONAP Project, and the LF Networking Fund. Scott’s professional experience spans both the legal and financial aspects of technology, having worked as a corporate attorney and as an investment analyst covering the technology sector.

Join us Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10:00 am Pacific for this free webinar. Register Now.

This article originally appeared at The Linux Foundation.